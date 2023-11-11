SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On November 11, 2023, Downtown San Angelo was packed with red, white and blue spirit for San Angelos’s 20th annual Veterans Day Parade and CVHP staff hit the street to capture every moment!

  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis
  • 2023 Veterans Day Parade Photo by Dusty Ellis