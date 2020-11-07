LIVE STREAMING VIDEO: Veterans Day Parade this morning

Veterans Day Parade

SAFETY FIRST
Parade organizers are asking all parade participants and observers to follow safe practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19 including use of masks and practicing social distancing. Any person not comfortable with a personal appearance is encouraged to watch the parade from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Join us today, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the 2020 Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Angelo. This year the theme for the event is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”

Approximately 45 Vietnam Veterans will be honored in the event, culminating with a pinning ceremony at the El Paseo de Santa Angela immediately following the parade.

The Central and Lake View Marching Bands will make an appearance in the 70+ float line-up for the parade.

The parade will be live-streamed here on ConchoValleyHomePage.com along with the KLST-TV live broadcast.

Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony following parade

When the troops came home from fighting in the Vietnam theater, the ones unlucky enough to land at public airports — mostly Marines and infantry — were not treated very well, relates Retired Lt. Col. John Muckleroy.

“They were called “baby killers” and spat upon, and treated as pariahs by some citizens protesting the conflict.

“About 10 years ago, the government decided to attempt amends for these troops. A pin was created for the purpose of acknowledging any soldier that served in the Vietnam era from 1957-1975. They did not have to go to Vietnam proper to be recognized, just have served their country during this time period,” explained Muckleroy.

Muckelroy continued, “The solemn ceremony consist of a speaker that recounts the purpose of the pin and its history, that the soldiers answered the call of their government.

“Tom Nurre is the head of the pinning committee for the Concho Valley. He has arranged several members of the forces to assist in this ceremony.

“The pins will go to eligible service members and wives of deceased service members who are deemed eligible for the pin. About 10 pins will be awarded after the parade tomorrow.”

After the ceremony, the public is invited to interact with the recipients and browse the displays set up at the event.

IF YOU GO
VETERANS DAY PARADE 2020
Downtown San Angelo
11:00 a.m.
Live Broadcast KLST News
Live Video Stream ConchoValleyHomePage.com starting at 10:58 a.m.
Map of parade

IF YOU GO
VIETNAM VETERANS PINNING CEREMONY
El Paseo de Santa Angela
Immediately following parade
34 W Ave D, San Angelo, Texas

Name Branch Date of Service
Anderson, Felix USA 1968-71
Auten, Jimmie USAF 1960-82
Baker, Kenneth USAF 1960-68
Banda, Frank USA 1968-71
Banda, Juan USA 1973-76
Barnhart, Beverly USA 1970-76
Beasley, Stanley USN 1965-69
Bowers, Christopher USA 1970
Bradshaw, Steve USA 1968-74
Calhoun, Daniel USN 1974-78
Castillo, Josue USA 1969-71
Christopher, Benjamin USAF 1959-64
Denton, Clifford USA 1969-71
Denton, Douglas USA 1967-69
Drennan, Wayland J USA 1964-66
Dula, Pat USN 1966-68
Flage, Gary USAF 1964-68
Garcia, Alfredo USA 1966-69
Gray, Jane Civ (blank)
Holloway, Micheal USN 1966-68
Julia, Frederick USA 1966-88
Kelley, Larry USA 1968-70
Koehn, Ferd USA 1969-72
Lee, Dennis USN 1967-76
Lewis, David USN 1970-74
Lisewsky, Felix USAF 1958-80
Magil, Larry USA 1970-72
Maples, Louis USAF 1969-76
Martinez, Fernando USMC 1973-79
Martinez, Johnny USA 1968-69
Miers, Gene USN 1970-93
Miers, Robert USN 1969-73
Miller, Lawrence USAF 1967-97
Miloni, Joseph USMC 1947-74
Olson, Phillip USA 1960-80
Reed, Russell (Earl) USN 1968-72
Renfroe, Jack USA 1972-74
Ruckelshausen, Donald USAF 1966-82
Saladin, Patrick USAF 1960-87
Snowden, Sammie USA 1971-90
Spears, Ronald USA 1971-81
Stovall, Phillip II USA 1971-77

We would like to thank the following for their help in making this parade possible:

NameThanks for:Description
All Veterans Council of Tom Green CountyOrganization and Direction of the ParadeThe All Veterans Council is an all volunteer organization; made up of leadership of Veteran Service Organizations, Active Duty Military, Surviving Spouses, Active duty spouses and community volunteers. They serve as the single point of contact between all Veterans Service Organizations to honor and assist our Tom Green County veteran population.
Veteran Service OrganizationsServing Veterans in our Community
   Vietnam Veterans Association 457
   Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815
   American Legion Post 572
   Disabled American Veterans 237
   Fleet Reserve Association Branch 295
   EC47 Historical Association
   Heritage Chapter - Freedom Through Vigilance Association
   Concho Valley Women's Veterans Association
   Military Veteran Peer Network
   Combat Veteran Motorcycle Assoc. TX 23-12
   WoVeN: Womens Veteran Network
   Team Red White and Blue
   And so many others
City of San AngeloAlways supporting the Parade effortThis year has been an exceptional challenge; and the City has diligently worked with the AVC to ensure the parade continues.
All American ChevroletProviding vehicles for VIPs and DignitariesAll American Chevrolet has provdied parade vehicles for many years.
Tops SepticProviding Porta Potties for parade participantsThis is the second year that Tops Septic has provided Porta Potties for the parade.
Workforce Solutions of the Concho ValleyProviding volunteers to drive VIPsThe staff of Workforce Solutions lends support throughout our community, year round. They especially step up to assist with this Parade.
Concho Valley TransitProviding busses for Vietnam Veterans and Vietnam Surviving Spouses.
San Angelo ReactProviding additional ground support
Sunbelt Oil and GasProviding a lift for Camera shots

