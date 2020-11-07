LIVE STREAMING VIDEO: Veterans Day Parade this morning

SAFETY FIRST

Parade organizers are asking all parade participants and observers to follow safe practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19 including use of masks and practicing social distancing. Any person not comfortable with a personal appearance is encouraged to watch the parade from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Join us today, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the 2020 Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Angelo. This year the theme for the event is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”

Approximately 45 Vietnam Veterans will be honored in the event, culminating with a pinning ceremony at the El Paseo de Santa Angela immediately following the parade.

The Central and Lake View Marching Bands will make an appearance in the 70+ float line-up for the parade.

The parade will be live-streamed here on ConchoValleyHomePage.com along with the KLST-TV live broadcast.

Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony following parade

When the troops came home from fighting in the Vietnam theater, the ones unlucky enough to land at public airports — mostly Marines and infantry — were not treated very well, relates Retired Lt. Col. John Muckleroy.

“They were called “baby killers” and spat upon, and treated as pariahs by some citizens protesting the conflict.

“About 10 years ago, the government decided to attempt amends for these troops. A pin was created for the purpose of acknowledging any soldier that served in the Vietnam era from 1957-1975. They did not have to go to Vietnam proper to be recognized, just have served their country during this time period,” explained Muckleroy.

Muckelroy continued, “The solemn ceremony consist of a speaker that recounts the purpose of the pin and its history, that the soldiers answered the call of their government.

“Tom Nurre is the head of the pinning committee for the Concho Valley. He has arranged several members of the forces to assist in this ceremony.

“The pins will go to eligible service members and wives of deceased service members who are deemed eligible for the pin. About 10 pins will be awarded after the parade tomorrow.”

After the ceremony, the public is invited to interact with the recipients and browse the displays set up at the event.

VETERANS DAY PARADE 2020

Downtown San Angelo

11:00 a.m.

Live Broadcast KLST News

Live Video Stream ConchoValleyHomePage.com starting at 10:58 a.m.

Map of parade

VIETNAM VETERANS PINNING CEREMONY

El Paseo de Santa Angela

Immediately following parade

34 W Ave D, San Angelo, Texas