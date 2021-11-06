2021 San Angelo Veterans Day Parade

The 18th annual San Angelo Veterans Day Parade took place on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Never Forget 9/11, Commemorating 9/11’s 20th anniversary and 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm.”

Veteran-owned food vendors took part in the parade for the first time and offered food, beverages, and coffee in the M.L. Leddy’s parking lot at 222 South Oakes Street. Vendors included Semper Fresh Kettle Corn, Hidden Treasures, and Longhorn Coffee.

The parade also paid respects to the first responders who served and continue to serve our community.