SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 19th annual San Angelo Veterans Day Parade took place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The theme of the event was Celebrating Women Veterans and will call highlight the service of women veterans.

The parade, coordinated by the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County, included presentations from Goodfellow Air Force base, floats, marching bands, student and veterans groups, and vehicles.

A replay of the parade will available in this article shortly.