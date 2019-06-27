Texas’ record low unemployment rate reflected in San Angelo

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas’ unemployment rate continues to drop to record lows, with the state’s rate for May hitting a seasonally adjusted 3.5%.

That’s the lowest level since the federal government began collecting the data series used to calculate the rate in 1976.

“It’s an all-time low in 50 years. Those numbers alone show that the economy is strong,” said Veronica Madrigal, VP of Operations for Spherion Staffing in San Angelo.

The low unemployment rate is something that we’re seeing at a local level, too. Lately, San Angelo residents have had more employment opportunities.

Overall throughout the state, most the jobs that were added were categorized as professional and business services along with education and health services. In San Angelo however, the demand is different.

“Most of it is going to be in our production area where they need people to do assembly, warehouse work. Right now we haven’t seen a lot on the education side of it but we will see the need for more administrative people in those roles,” explained Madrigal.

Madrigal said that business growth in San Angelo is also a reason we are seeing a lower unemployment rate.

“There’s some growth in San Angelo, those companies need more employees. That’s where we’ve seen we can place more people,” added Madrigal.

And she doesn’t think the unemployment rate will go back up anytime soon.

“I think San Angelo has a strong economy, Texas has a strong economy. I don’t see it dying out anytime soon, which is good. People need to work,” continued Madrigal.