Summer Music Camps teach students music and life skills

This week, middle and high school students are attending Angelo State University’s Summer Music Camps.



“There are 110 students that love music and want to be here. They’re giving a week out of their summer to learn and be better,” said Dr. Jonathan Alvis, the Director of Summer Music Camps at ASU.



The campers come from all over the state of Texas.



“I’m from Lubbock and I was like, ‘alright, I wanna give it a little taste,’ so I came here,” said Joshua King, a Camper.



The camps are filled with rehearsals, sectionals, classes and recitals — all aimed to improve every camper’s music skills.



“My ability on my instrument has increased from 0 to 100,” said Jacob Flint, a Camper.



It’s not just music skills that are being taught at these music summer camps.

“A lot of my peers are upperclassmen in high school. As an incoming freshman, they teach me a lot of things that happen in high school, music-wise and life-wise,” added Flint.



Campers are led by camp counselors who are current ASU music education majors.



“We teach our future teachers that are here as music education students to be better teachers,” explained Dr. Alvis.



Camp counselors receive essential first-hand experience on what it’s like to teach music students.



“The things that I’ve learned is that you need to have a lot of patience to deal with younger kids,” said Christina Hawkins, a Camp Counselor. Dr. Alvis said that by the end of the camps, he hopes the campers all consider attending Angelo State in the future.

