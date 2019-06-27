KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday, June 26, 2019

As a ridge of high pressure builds from the east, a southeast flow of moisture is making its way into central and west Texas. This will cause a few isolated small showers and thunderstorms to come into our southeast and southern counties.

Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of the week into the weekend. As an easterly wave of low pressure approaches, rain chances will ramp up heading into Sunday evening and lasting through mid-week.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to low 90’s with overnight temperatures ranging from upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Your Seven Day Forecast from KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez:

Thursday – Mostly sunny. High: 92 | Low: 68

Friday – Mostly sunny. High: 94 | Low: 68

Saturday – Mostly sunny. High 95 | Low: 67

Sunday – Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of evening showers. High: 93 | Low: 68

Monday – Partly Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 92 | Low: 69

Tuesday – Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 92 | Low: 70

Wednesday – 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. High: 93