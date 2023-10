You don’t want to miss this fun, family-friendly event!

Brown Honda, at 5130 West Houston Harte Expressway, will be hosting with Concho ValleyHomePage.com a Trunk or Treat event with games, music and lots of candy!

All are welcome to attend this event that runs from 5 to 7 pm Monday, October 30th!

There will be live weathercast from the location, lots of fun games, and more! Come in costume and meet some of the KLST/KSAN talent in person!

See you there!