SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — As Jon Snow from “Game of Thrones” once said, “Brace yourselves … winter is coming.” And, with the threat of a cold snap looming over the Lone Star State, the average sun-baked Texan may need a refresher on how to keep themselves prepared and safe while driving through the freezing conditions. So buckle up for a crash course of cold-weather driving tips!

Preparing for the drive

While many of us are ready and raring to go, it’s important to make sure that the vehicle is ready to brave the cold weather ahead of time. The Texas Department of Insurance recommends drivers winterize their vehicles early, making sure to test their car’s “battery, antifreeze, windshield wipers and fluid, headlights and hazards, heater and defroster, brakes, tire pressure and tire tread” before the winter weather hits.

Other important pre-cold weather vehicle preparations can include ensuring you have a full tank of gas, purchasing and using de-icing fluid or an ice scraper and making sure that your seatbelt is properly fastened should you or a passenger be wearing heavy coats.

It’s also a good idea to keep an emergency kit on hand in case something goes wrong while you’re driving. While several different government agencies, weather authorities, car experts and more have their own recommendations of what to pack, the National Weather Service has perhaps the most extensive. It suggests that the average car survival kit should carry the following items:

If this list isn’t to your liking, the Texas Department of Insurance recommends the kit checklist suggested by the National Safety Council.

Another practice that’s tempting for many warm-blooded Texans is the practice of “puffing,” or leaving your vehicle running while unattended. Puffing tends to spike in the winter months, but so do car thefts involving keys left in the ignition, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“A recent NICB report analyzed vehicle theft data from 2019 through 2021 and found an increase of more than 20% in thefts facilitated by keys,” the NICB said in an article released in 2023. “This also includes vehicle thefts where key fobs were left inside the vehicle. By the end of 2021, just over 100,000 thefts facilitated by keys or key fobs were reported nationally. This total accounts for 11% of vehicle thefts of all types reported in the U.S. in 2021.”

So, while to promise of driving a warm car from start to finish may sound like a dream come true in the frigid cold, it may be best for drivers to put that idea on ice. Just make sure to bundle up before you go, OK?

Hitting the road

So, you’ve got your car prepared as you can have it for the cold, and that nip in the air has turned into a massive bite. What should you do when you finally have to get behind the wheel?

No matter who you ask (law enforcement, insurance agencies, auto body shops, government bodies… we can go on and on), almost all of them will tell you one crucial step: slow down.

“Slow down,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns on its “Winter Weather Driving Tips” webpage. “It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface. In fact, in 2021, there were an estimated 121,156 police-reported crashes that occurred when there was snow/sleet conditions at the time of the crash.”

The NHTSA additionally recommends drivers increase their following distance “enough so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.” It also suggests that drivers shouldn’t crowd or travel beside snow plows. While we can’t attest to snow falling in Texas (Except for that one time in 2021. We don’t talk about that time), the same rules can be applied to large semi-trailer trucks or other vehicles you might see on the road.

Another major obstacle drivers may — or may not, unfortunately — see while driving is “black ice,” transparent ice that forms over roads. According to the United States Forest Service, “black ice forms without creating bubbles, which allows it to blend in with any surface it forms over.”

When it comes to handling black ice, being forewarned is being forearmed. The U.S. Forest Service recommends keeping the following tips in mind when one is driving on roads where black ice might form:

Black ice forms most commonly at night or in the early morning when the temperatures are at their lowest or when the sun isn’t around to warm the roads.

a tree-lined route or a tunnel. It will also form more frequently on roads that are less traveled on Black ice forms readily on bridges, overpasses and the road beneath overpasses. This is because the cold air is able to cool both the top and under the bridge or overpass, bringing about faster freezing.

See the signs of black ice. If you are driving and see cars suddenly swerve for no apparent reason, black ice is a likely cause.

While black ice is transparent, it can sometimes be seen in the right lighting conditions — if you are looking for it. Black ice almost always forms in very smooth, very glossy sheets. This glossy surface is your indication of potential black ice.

In the event that your vehicle begins to slide on black ice, the U.S. Forest Service urges you to keep calm, avoid overreacting and allow the car to pass over the ice.

“Do not hit the brakes, and try to keep the steering wheel straight,” the U.S. Forest Service said in its “How to Drive on Black Ice” instructional .pdf. “If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, make a very gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction. If you try to struggle against it by steering in the opposite direction, you risk skidding or spinning out.”

Finally, one of the most important tips one should keep in mind is to always plan ahead. The Texas Department of Insurance and the National Weather Service both tell drivers to check the weather forecast ahead of time and to adjust their schedules and routes accordingly.

In case of emergency…

In the event that you have an emergency, it’s important to remain calm and keep focused on the matter at hand. If your car is suddenly stopped or stalled in wintry weather for any reason, the NHTSA recommends that you do the following:

Stay with your car and don’t overexert yourself.

Let your car be seen. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light on.

Be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. Make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and run your car only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm. Don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.

If you’ve packed an emergency car kit as we’ve suggested, don’t forget to utilize the resources in it to keep you and your passengers safe and warm.

Depending on the severity of the situation, calling the police may be in order. If you need to do so, make sure that you follow the instructions offered by the NHTSA above if your vehicle is safe to operate, especially when it comes to remaining visible. Make sure you get your vehicle off the road as soon as possible if it can be driven, as letting it stay there can pose a risk to you and other drivers.