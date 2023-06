Two vehicle wreck on Avenue N near HEB in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Sherwood Way and Avenue N Monday afternoon.

Officers said the Hyundai passenger car driver failed to yield to the right of way when leaving a parking lot to turn on Avenue N, causing the collision with the Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Hyndia passenger car was cited for failure to yield to the right of way from a private drive.