SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department responded to a wreck on Sherwood Way during lunchtime that sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

SAPD officers on the scene share that two vehicles were involved in a wreck on Sherwood Way and the Sherwood Way Service Road. The driver of the white Cadillac was issued a citation.

According to Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene, the middle turning lane between H-E-B and Walmart has been shut down.