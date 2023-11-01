SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Traffic was slowed on a portion of Loop 306 in front of Sunset Mall due to a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, traffic going westbound on Loop 306 was slowing for TxDOT trucks and tractors. A Nissan Pathfinder had failed to control speed, causing a collision with the grey Chevrolet Corvette. The Corvette was pushed into a Chevrolet Colorado.

The driver of the Corvette had minor injuries.

SAPD reports that the driver of the Pathfinder was cited for failure to control speed.