SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck on Main Street near Food King that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, Dec. 12.

Red SUV that was involved in a two-vehicle wreck near Shannon on Main Street.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the red-colored SUV attempted to exit a parking lot with a long line of cars. A black Kia struck the SUV.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on the scene shared they were unsure if a citation would be issued this time.