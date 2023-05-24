SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A three-vehicle, domino effect crash slowed traffic on North Bryant and West 23rd May 23, 2023.

According to officers on the scene, a beige Chevy Malibu had been traveling northbound in front of a black Chevy Travers which was followed by a green Challenger. The Chevy Malibu and black Chevy Traverse slowed in anticipation of an oncoming red light but the green Challenger failed to control speed and collided with the back of the black Chevy Traverse which then collided with the beige Chevy Malibu.

No injuries were reported on the scene and the driver of the green Challenger was cited for failure to control speed