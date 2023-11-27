SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle domino collision, at the 700 blk of Shiloh Street.



According to officers at the scene, the driver of a black Lexus had been traveling westbound on Shiloh failing to control speed and rear-ended a grey Jeep which was then pushed into a white truck yielding to traffic off Houston Harte.

Of the three people traveling inside the black Lexus, one has been transported to the hospital to be checked out. Both the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the truck were evaluated at the scene and not reported as having any injuries.

The driver of the black Lexus was cited for failure to control speed and for not having a driver’s license