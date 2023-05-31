SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A failure to yield caused a collision between two trucks outside of Ethicon on May 31, 2023.

According to officers on the scene, the driver of the black Chevy pickup had been attempting to make a left-hand turn into Ethicon and the driver of the silver GMC pickup had been traveling westbound on Pulliam. The driver of the black Chevy failed to yield the right of way to the silver GMC pickup and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Black Chevy pickup has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way and the driver of the Silver GMC pickup was treated for minor injuries on the scene.