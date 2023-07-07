SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision caused by running a red light on south Abe and west Washington has slowed traffic.

According to officers on the scene, who spoke with an independent witness, the Lincoln was headed southbound on south Abe, traveling in the middle lane and disregarding a red light. This resulted in the Lincoln colliding with a silver Dodge traveling westbound on Washington in the intersection.

No injuries were reported on the scene. The driver of the Lincoln has been cited for disregarding a red light.

SAPD has asked drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. All Southbound traffic on 900 South Abe is shut down to two lanes and all Westbound traffic on Washington St is closed.