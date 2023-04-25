SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A two-car collision caused by running a red light has slowed traffic at the intersection of W. Washington and Koenigheim.

According to officers on the scene, the red Ram truck was traveling northbound on Koenigheim through a green light. The silver suburban was traveling down W. Washington when the driver disregarded a red light causing the two vehicles to collide in the intersection.

There were no injuries reported and officers have issued the driver of the silver suburban a citation for disregarding the red light.