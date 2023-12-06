SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision on Johnson Street has sent one vehicle into a residential home, the other into a stop sign and one driver has been sent to the hospital.

According to responding officers, the two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Johnson and West Avenue J. A black Cadillac SUV was headed eastbound on Ave. J while a grey Cadillac SUV had been heading south on Johnson.

The black Cadillac failed to yield at a stop sign to the grey Cadillac, entering oncoming traffic and being struck by the grey Cadillac. The collision caused the Grey Cadillac to veer off into a residence on the corner of the intersection and the black Cadillac struck a stop sign.

The driver of the grey Cadillac has been transported from the scene in an ambulance with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the black Cadillac was assessed on the scene and cited for failure to yield to the right away and for not having a driver’s license.

According to staff at the scene, damages to the house appear to be minimal.