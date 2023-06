SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A portion of road near College Hills will be closed on June 8 starting at 8 a.m.

W. Avenue N Closure from College Hills to W. Twohig Avenue

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, the inside lanes of W. Avenue N will be closed from College Hills to W. Twohig Avenue.

Both lane directions will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for upcoming water infrastructure installation.