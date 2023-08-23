SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An intoxicated driver caused a collision, slowing traffic, at the intersection of Avenue N and South Chadbourne.

When staff arrived, they saw a black Honda sedan with a completely smashed front end and a hood that looked like it had blown slightly through the windshield.

According to officers on the scene, they were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue N and South Chadbourne for a major motor vehicle accident.

Officers learned that a black Honda sedan struck the rear end of a black Dodge Pickup. The black Honda sedan then proceeded to continue driving for another block.

Neither party was injured and according to officers, the driver of the black Honda had been under the influence of alcohol. The driver received a citation for failure to control speed and driving under the influence. Additional charges are pending further investigation.