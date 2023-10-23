SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An elderly woman has been transported to the hospital after being stuck by a vehicle at the intersection of Knickerbocker and Parkview.

According to staff on the scene, Knickerbocker has been reduced to one lane going east and both park view lanes are turning. Traffic is being directed away from a red Malibu and blue umbrella with cones and flares in the roadway.

Officers on the scene told CVHP staff an elderly woman had been walking eastbound across Knickerbocker and Parkview when a red Malibu attempting to turn left onto Knickerbocker from Parkview failed to see her and struck her.

Currently, no citations have been given and the elderly pedestrian has been transported to the hospital, conditions unknown.