SAN ANGELO, Texas – The southbound frontage road from Paul Ann to McGill Street will have a left lane closure on Tuesday, January 18th, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Transportation on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

According to the statement, the lane closure is necessary to give crews additional room to set the bridge beams on the new flyover ramp in front of Howard College.

Courtesy: TxDOT San Angelo