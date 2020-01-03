TxDOT road project updates

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – TxDOT released updates to some ongoing road projects in the Concho Valley.

The first update is to the US 67 Paving Project near Rowena. TxDOT says that paving of US 67 in the Rowena area will begin Saturday, Jan. 4. Travel will be restricted to one lane in the six-mile section that is being paved.

Drivers can expect delays and a reduced speed limit in the area.

The area being paved starts four miles south of Rowena and extends to two miles north. Both northbound and southbound lanes will be paved in this area. The process is expected to take about a week to complete.

Another update is on the area of US 67 Near Howard College – A lane closure will begin on Monday, Jan. 6. The southbound frontage road from Paul Ann Blvd. to the McGill St. intersection will have a left lane closure to allow the contractor to install storm drainage along the curb in this area.

They will also be boring drill shafts for the new overpass. The lane will remain closed for approximately one week.