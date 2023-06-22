SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Arden Road and Houston Harte Expressway Thursday afternoon.

Honda Civic involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Arden Road and Houston Harte Expressway on Thursday, June 22.

Officers on the scene report that the driver of the Honda Civic made a lane change on Arden Road. This caused a collision with a GMC Sierra that was occupied by two minors. The GMC hit a road sign and stopped in the ditch, according to SAPD.

SAPD said that the driver of the Honda Civic had minor injuries, but refused to be transported to the hospital. The driver was also cited for an unsafe lane change.