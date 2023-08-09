SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck on East Harris and North Main Street that slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Responding San Angelo Police officers report that a silver Kia Rio was traveling westbound on East Harris.

The driver of the black Buick was traveling eastbound of East Harris when the Kia attempted to turn left onto North Main Street. Officers say that the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Kia Rio was cited for failure to yield to the right of way when turning left. The driver of the black Buick was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.