One driver cited for Disregarding a Stop Sign in two vehicle collision at the corner of East 24th Street and Pecan Street

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) – After conducting an investigation, San Angelo Police said the Silver Dodge Ram pickup, traveling westbound on East 24th Street, disregarded the stop sign at Pecan Street and struck the Green Ford Expedition, traveling southbound on Pecan Street.

The driver of the Silver Dodge Ram pickup, a 19-year-old male, was cited for disregarding a stop sign.

The driver and passenger of the Green Ford Expedition, a 53-year-old woman and a 60-year old male respectively, were transported to Shannon Medical Center for non-incapacitating injuries.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a two vehicle collision on the corner of East 24th Street and Pecan Street Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information as it becomes available.