SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) 1:49 p.m. — Officers on the scene told CVHP they were originally dispatched for a minor hit-and-run between a yellow Bronco and a white sedan that originally occurred on Loop 306 that turned into two major collisions involving four cars.

The driver of the yellow Bronco chased the white sedan in an attempt to obtain its license plate and ran a red light where the yellow Bronco collided with the first vehicle which was a blue SUV. The collision caused the blue SUV to spin out and collide with a black Camero that had been traveling in the Southbound lanes of Knickerbocker.

The driver of the yellow Bronco has been cited for disregarding a red light and all three drivers were released by medics.

While SAPD was responding to the first collision, the driver of the white sedan was followed by a samaritan who reported the vehicle made it all the way to the airport before turning back around. The samaritan told officers that they saw the white sedan “weaving in and out of traffic” at high rates of speed when it left the roadway, crashing through an electrical pole near the train tracks on Knickerbocker.

The driver of the white sedan was handcuffed on the scene and transported in an ambulance. Charges for the driver of the white sedan are pending until further investigation.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) 1:15 p.m. — Staff observed that at least four vehicles were involved between the two collisions. Multiple first responders have been called to the scene and because of debris and a downed electrical pole, the train tracks have been blocked. The driver of the white sedan appeared to be taken away in cuffs by an ambulance.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) 12:58 p.m. — Two major collisions within minutes of each other have slowed traffic on Knickerbocker May 26, 2023.

According to staff on the scene, SAPD was responding to the first collision, when a second major collision occurred as a white four-door sedan blew through an intersection, destroying an electrical pole and coming to a stop in a ditch.

The San Angelo Police Department has asked drivers to avoid Valleyview Blvd. and Knickerbocker Road. Knickerbocker is down to one lane controlled by a police signal, and drivers are being directed to turn on Valleyview.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.