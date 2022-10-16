SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has asked drivers to avoid the intersection of Sunset and Sherwood Way due to a Motor Vehicle accident.

According to an officer on the scene, the driver of the red Ford was headed westbound on Sherwood Way making a left-hand onto Sunset during a yellow light. The driver of the white Camero was headed eastbound on Sunset and collided with the red Ford in the intersection.

No major injuries were reported however a passenger from the white Camero has been taken in for a check-up for a possible head injury, possibly due to the airbags according to the officer on the scene.

The driver of the red Ford has been given a citation.