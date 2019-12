SAN ANGELO, TX – An accident occurred at 19th and North Bryant around 9:30a.m.

The wreck was between a white Ford pick-up and a red Nissan SUV. According to SAPD, initial investigation indicates white Ford turned left on a green light and struck the Nissan. One woman, the driver of the Nissan, was taken to the hospital.

The vehicles were cleared from the flow of traffic flow within 20 minutes of the incident. No citations have been issued at this time, further investigation ongoing.