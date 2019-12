Unclear if anyone was injured, expect traffic delays while area is cleared

SAN ANGELO, TX – Police and EMS have responded to what appears to be a four vehicle accident on Sherwood just South of the Loop 306 Access Road in front of Lowe’s.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital. Expect resulting traffic delays as responders work to clear the area.

We will bring you further information as soon as it is available.