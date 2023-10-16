SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Traffic has slowed after a collision on Knickerbocker across from The Crab.

According to officers on the scene, the two vehicles, a yellow Camaro and a white Dodge truck, were headed westbound on Knickerbocker. The Camaro failed to control its speed and collided with the back of the white truck.

The driver of the yellow Camaro received a citation for failure to control speed. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the middle turning lane has been blocked off.