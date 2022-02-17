(UPDATE 4:00 p.m.): The San Angelo Police Department says the spill was from a tanker truck that goes to the restaurant and picks up used oil.

(original story): SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to the area of West Avenue Q, near South Bryant, Ben Ficklin and Randolph Thursday afternoon due to an oil spill, according to a Nixle alert from SAPD.

In the alert, SAPD is advising the public to avoid the area at this time.

Texas DPS said their Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) trooper is on-the-scene completing an inspection of 18-wheeler at the request of the San Angelo Police Department.

This is an developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.