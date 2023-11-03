SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Howard Street Project is moving into a new construction phase with further road closures as the project progresses.

The construction in these areas will consist of utility and roadway work and the project completion date is set for spring 2024. The road closures will reopen to traffic during weekends and close again Monday morning at a new block. Future block closures will be announced when available.

Road Closures

Howard Street from Glenwood Drive to Jomar Street, and Lindell Avenue to Woodlawn Drive

Monday, Nov. 6, to Monday, Nov. 13. Road will reopen to traffic temporarily at 6 p.m. Friday and close again Monday.

Howard Street from Glenna Drive to Wilson Street. No through traffic will be permitted on Field, Chapman and Wilson streets, nor any alleys in between.