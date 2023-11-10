SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 20th annual Veterans Day Parade will fill the streets of Downtown on Nov. 11, honoring the service and sacrifice of Veterans of the Gulf War.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. in Downtown San Angelo beginning at the intersection of W Concho Ave and S Irving Street. It will end near the starting point at the intersection of W Concho Ave and S Randolph Street.

Streets to avoid in the downtown area until the parade is over:

W Concho Ave

S Oakes Street

E Twohig Ave

S Chadbourne Street

W College Ave

N Irving St

W Bearguard Ave

S Randolph