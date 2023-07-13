SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The San Angelo Police Department and San Angeli Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and FM 2288 for a three-vehicle wreck Thursday evening, July 13.

Officers on the scene report that a red Ford Fusion was traveling on FM 2288 while a blue Toyota Sequoia was traveling westbound on Sherwood Way. Both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Toyota Sequoia to crash into a Honda. The drivers of the Ford Fusion and Toyota Sequoia both claimed they had a green light, according to law enforcement.

Police state that injuries did occur, however, occupants transported themselves to the hospital in private vehicles.