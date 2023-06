SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A three-vehicle domino collision has slowed traffic on Knickerbocker June 8, 2023.

According to officers on the scene, a white GMC was headed westbound on Knickerbocker and failed to control speed which caused the vehicle to collide with a Chevy Trailblazer which in turn collided with a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver will be cited for failure to control speed as well as expired registration. No injuries were reported on the scene.