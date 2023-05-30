SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Abe and Beauregard sent one driver to the hospital on May 30, 2023.

According to officers on the scene, a male driver of a white Ford pickup had been driving southbound on Abe Street and ran a red light. He collided with a white Ford passenger car and a white Nissan SUV, which had been traveling westbound on Beauregard.

The driver of the white Ford pickup has been cited for disregarding a red light. The female driver of the white Ford passenger car has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries.