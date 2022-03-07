SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the Spring Break season approaches, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office want to remind people to stay safe and drive responsibly.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is once again collaborating with the Texas Department of Transportation by participating in the Impaired Driver Mobility campaign. The program began on March 4, 2022.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office will actively participate by increasing patrols in an effort to detect and deter impaired motorists in Tom Green County. The TGC Sheriff’s Office want to remind people to prepare in advance, call for a ride, or have a designated driver.

Impaired driving not only means alcoholic beverage violations. Prescription medications, non-prescription medications, and controlled substances can have the similar effects on the human body as driving under the influence of alcohol. This is especially true when used in conjunction with one another or combined with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office want everyone to enjoy this Spring Break season, and drive safely.