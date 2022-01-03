SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign, for the 2021 Holiday and 2022 New Year Weekends.

During the campaign, deputies conducted 92 traffic stops. Infractions included:

14 enforcement actions for speeding

22 enforcement actions for intersection violations

63 enforcement actions for other traffic violations.

Deputies also arrested 5 subjects for the following violations: