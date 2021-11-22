Texas DPS increases traffic enforcement of Thanksgiving Holiday

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to let the public know they will be increasing traffic enforcement over the Thanksgiving Holiday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday, November 22, 2021.

According to the release, there is a lot to be thankful for this year, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) wants to ensure people are able to get to and from their holiday celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 28. DPS Troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”

DPS participates annually in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. During the 2020 enforcement effort, a total of 36,902 warnings and citations were issued, including 5,287 for speeding; 752 for driving without insurance; 513 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 245 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 395 felony arrests, 205 DWI arrests and 120 fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: