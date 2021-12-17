AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2021 safely as they head out on the road for the holidays, according to a release on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The release states, the Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns beginning Dec. 23, looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.

“It’s always nice to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, but please keep the well-being of other travelers at the forefront of your mind as you head out,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Troopers will be protecting the public on the roads, but we depend on other drivers to do their part, as well, so everyone can have a safe and happy holiday.”

The Highway Patrol will increase enforcement as part of two initiatives: The nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, as well as Operation Holiday, which runs simultaneously from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.

During DPS’ 2020 Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts, there were 116,810 citations and warnings issued. This included 14,499 speeding citations; 1,636 seat belt and child seat violations; 2,625 citations for driving without insurance; and 820 citations and warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations. In addition, last year’s enforcement efforts resulted in 1,185 felony arrests, 615 DWI arrests and 355 fugitives arrested.

DPS offers the following tips for making the holiday season a safe one: