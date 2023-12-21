SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The intersection of Sunset Drive and College Hills Boulevard has finally reopened after months of construction work, allowing traffic to once again flow through the busy crossroads.

The intersection was originally closed on Aug. 28 to allow for stormwater, water utility and concrete paving installation work to occur in the area. The project was estimated to be completed on Oct. 3, which passed 79 days ago as of the date of this article’s publication.

The closure of the intersection came as part of a large roadway project that has seen several other parts of College Hills Boulevard close for repairs. Detours were implemented to steer drivers around the construction, but traffic through the area remained slow during the course of the closure.

The intersection now sports a four-way stop while it awaits the installment of traffic lights. Work will continue on College Hills Boulevard as the City’s roadway repair projects remain underway into 2024.

