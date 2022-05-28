SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, May 31 there will be more street closures.

College Hills Boulevard Project

College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work. It is recommended for citizens traveling northbound to instead travel west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard and then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N. in order to access the northern portion of College Hills. Southbound travelers can take Oxford to Sul Ross Street to Vista Del Arroyo to College Hills to access the southern portion of College Hills.

Rio Concho Drive

Beginning Tuesday, May 31, Rio Concho Drive from west of the intersection of Rio Concho Drive and Bell Street to Roosevelt Street will be closed for paving. In addition, from Roosevelt to west of the intersection of Surber Drive and Rio Concho will be reduced to one lane. Citizens traveling to Rio Concho Drive may avoid the closure by accessing west Rio Concho via East Harris Avenue to Magdalen Street.

Traffic signals

On Tuesday, May 31, the temporary traffic signals at Twin Mountain Drive and Knickerbocker Road will become inactive in preparation of removing this signal. These were installed temporarily due to Southwest Boulevard construction. Twin Mountain Drive will be under a stop condition, yielding to Knickerbocker traffic as it was in the past.

Washington/Oakes traffic signal

Also on May 31, the traffic signal at Washington Drive and Oakes Street will become inactive and under a 90-day review for possible removal. Once the review period is complete, this signal may be removed permanently. Washington Street will be under a stop condition, yielding to traffic on Oakes Street. This signal is being removed due to changing area traffic conditions which no longer warrant a signal, as well as the deteriorating condition of the current signal.