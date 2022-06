SAN ANGELO, Texas — Beginning Tuesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., a portion of College Hills Boulevard will be closed between Stanford Avenue and Sac Avenue.

It is suggested that those traveling north on College Hills avoid the closure by traveling east on Oxford to A&M Avenue to Patrick Street to access College Hills. For those traveling south on College Hills, it is suggested to avoid the closure by traveling from Sac Avenue to Dartmouth Drive to Oxford Drive to access College Hills.