SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The S. A&M Avenue paving project is set to begin at the end of November, which may affect residents in the area and drivers on the roadway.

The project consists of milling the existing roadway followed by asphalt paving of the street. One of two lanes will be closed during construction with flaggers directing two-way traffic on the single open lane.

Access to residential driveways will be momentarily blocked while construction crews work their way through the area. According to the City, this delay should be no more than 20 minutes.

The S. A&M Avenue paving project will begin Wednesday, Nov. 29 and will affect areas from W. Avenue N to Sul Ross Street. The project will continue until Tuesday, Dec. 5.