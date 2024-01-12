SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A crash at the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive involving three people has sent one person to the hospital.

According to a San Angelo Police Department officer at the scene, the incident occurred after the driver of an older model Chevy truck traveling northbound on Sunset Drive disregarded a red light, colliding with a black Impala in the intersection as a result. The Impala driver was signaled with a controlled green arrow and was turning left onto Sherwood Way at the time.

The Chevy truck contained two occupants, and the passenger of the vehicle was transported to Shannon Medical Center for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The Impala contained one occupant.

The driver of the Chevy truck is cited for disregarding a red light.