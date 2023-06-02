SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There are a series of road closures that will affect drivers starting June 2, 2023, here is what you need to know.

Oakes Street Bridge from Concho Avenue to Allen Street

When: June 5-March 2024.

TxDOT is repairing the Oakes Street Bridge and covering 90% of the cost, with the City of San Angelo matching the remaining 10% of the cost. Oakes Street Bridge is owned by the City of San Angelo, but are working with the TxDOT Bridge Division and utilizing their statewide bridge repair program for necessary repairs.

E. College Street by Shannon Medical Center Downtown

When: Mid-morning to 8 p.m. June 5.

The closure is needed to unload material for a project at Shannon Medical Center. Crews will be unloading and flying via crane prefabricated bathroom pods into the building.

Country Club Road between Fairway Lane and S. Ratliff Road

When: June 5-8.

The closure is due to the installation of the water main infrastructure.