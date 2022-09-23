SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has provided road closure updates to be aware of during the next two weeks.

South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection

When: Friday, September 23 through Monday, September 26 due to water line repair.

College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive

When: Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, September 29 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

South A&M-Johnson Street intersection

When: Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30.

South A&M traffic traveling east will have reduced lane width; Southbound South Johnson traffic will be reduced to one lane.

For more information contact Patrick Frerich, Director of Operations at patrick.frerich@cosatx.us