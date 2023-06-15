SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo has informed the public of an upcoming road closure that will affect Sunset Drive and College Hills intersection.

The road closure will start at 8 a.m. on June 21 until 5 p.m. on June 22. All Westbound traffic (toward the Southwest) will not be able to cross College Hills at Sunset during the closure.

The closure is needed for utility improvements.

This is part of the College Hills Improvement Project, which covers Avenue N all the way to the loop involving a full reconstruction that includes – utilities, sewer utilities, stormwater infrastructure and roadway improvements. According to previous reporting from Concho Valley Homepage, the project is estimated to be complete sometime in 2025.